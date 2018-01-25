Mystery of Downham Market woman’s war grave solved

Following the Lynn News’ appeal to find out more about a Downham woman who died during the Second World War, one member of the public has come forward to help.

Last Friday, we asked for anyone with information about Doreen M Dack to get in touch on behalf of Adrian Pye, who discovered the mystery of the grave while transcribing the names on all of the war memorials in Norfolk.

Mr Pye said he wanted to find out why Ms Dack’s name was on the war memorial.

“Her death certificate states she was employed as a grocer’s assistant and died aged 18 from cardiac arrest and anorexia on 23rd of March 1942, having been resident at Priory Road, Downham,” he said.

The member of the public, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I knew Doreen very well, she was in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) but she became ill and was medically discharged.

“She came home, where she died.”

Mr Pye thanked the Lynn News and its readership for their help.