The mystery over why a fence has been put up on the land at the back of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been resolved.

A managing agent, who did not wish to be named, said the fencing is for an environmental scheme to improve wildlife.

The fencing, on land where the Gaywood River runs through, is for cattle to graze on so the grass is more attractive for birds.

The fence on land at the back Queen Elizabeth Hospital, a popular walking spot for people coming from the Lamport Court area

This is in order to ensure the management of wet grassland for wintering waders and wildfowl.

"I just want people to know this is part of an environment scheme to improve the environment, not just to keep people off the land," the managing agent said.

"Cattle have to graze on there so there is no machine disturbance. The grass needs to be different heights so it is more attractive for birds."

She added that she had been informed someone had deliberately cut parts of the fence this morning.

"This is not helpful as cattle can get onto the road," she said.

"The fence is in such a position for walkers to still be able to walk around the field. It is not a public right of way.

"It is fenced so people can get around the edge and continue to walk their dogs. The fenced area is private land."

She will be inspecting the damage today after being informed of the vandalism.

It comes after dog-walkers had complained their route had been blocked off, as well as preventing Muntjac from running around the area.

The land has been designated as an area to provide storage of flood water in the event of a surge in the River Ouse.