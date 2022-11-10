Mystery surrounds whether Lynn’s Wetherspoon pub will undergo a major refurbishment despite it being granted planning permission.

The Globe Hotel on King Street could be treated to ground floor internal alterations - as well as upgrades to its rear beer garden.

That is because an application submitted earlier this year was approved by West Norfolk Council planning officers.

The Wetherspoon pub and Globe Hotel in Lynn

However, staff at the pub are unaware of the changes, and the area manager has confirmed that there are no scheduled works planned for the pub for “now or the future”.

The response has sparked debate over whether the work will take place. Conditions from planning oficers state that work at the listed building must begin within three years.

In a management report submitted as part of the application, JD Wetherspoon made clear that any work and alterations to the pub will be completed with the business’ neighbours in mind.

The report said: “We have always emphasised the importance of building close relationships with our neighbours.

“Our managers are expected to resolve any complaints from those neighbours quickly and effectively.”

Any changes being made to the pub garden would see CCTV coverage increased to cover all new areas.

Members of staff in those areas would also be asked to wear body cameras to increase security.

An increased number of jobs are also expected, with extra staff set to be allocated to the pub to ensure this area can be managed throughout the day.