Mystery over St Nicholas’ Chapel font canopy solved

St Nicholas' Chapel's missing font canopy. (4104596)

A West Norfolk church is appealing for another £1,500 to buy back its missing font canopy which disappeared some 50 years ago.

The Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel, in Lynn, need a total of £9,000 in order to buy back the chapel’s missing font canopy, which resurfaced in a London antique showroom following a 50 year disappearance.

The 17-foot high wooden structure was removed from its Lynn home in 1968 and spent 30 years in a private museum in Downham before disappearing from the region.

Now Westland Antiques, who recently discovered the font canopy belonged to St Nicholas’ Chapel, are offering the Friends a discounted price so it can be “brought home” to Lynn.

Chairman Adrian Parker said: “Westland has conserved it well and it would be wonderful to see it back in the chapel.

“However, the antiques firm is moving premises and the offer to us only stands for a short time.

“The Churches Conservation Trust who own the chapel support its return, but they have over 350 other churches to care for, and do not have any money to assist us.

“That is why we need to ask the public to help us.”

The font canopy was made in 1902 and paid for by E M Beloe, who was a local solicitor and historian.

The work is a copy of the original, which was made in the 1630s and destroyed in the 1840s.

Mr Parker added: “We have already raised over half of the estimated purchase and reerection costs, so please support us to achieve the rest.

“We are hopeful that soon we could see this unique historic feature back where it belongs in Lynn.”

Mr Parker says the work breaks down into 15 parts of varying sizes and should only take two hours to dismantle and rebuild in its rightful home.

To support the Friends’ efforts in bringing St Nichols’ Chapel’s font canopy home to Lynn, contact Adrian Parker via email on aparker33@btinternet.com or call him on 01553 675574.