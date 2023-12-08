Mystery surrounds a number of barcodes littered throughout Lynn which appear to link to a drug-dealing service.

The small circular signs, which feature a golden marijuana leaf emblazoned with the words ‘get your delivery’, have been spotted around the town in recent weeks.

The Lynn News attempted to scan the barcodes to investigate where the links lead to, but we were met with a warning message reading: “Your QR code is blocked. Probably this page was phishing.”

The drug-dealing barcodes have been spotted around Lynn

Norfolk Police has confirmed that it aware of the stickers and is looking into the matter.

However, the codes to not appear to be local to West Norfolk.

National reports suggest they have been stuck up in a bid to try and sell cannabis near schools and universities, with the cities of Worcester and London among other areas targeted.

A Daily Mail report this week says that when pointing a smartphone camera at the barcodes, they provide a link to a “glossy online drug supermarket, featuring cannabis products with false claims of its products being legal”.

Users are there believed to be invited to the encrypted chat application Telegram, which is commonly used by criminals.