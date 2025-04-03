Mystery surrounds the disappearance of a 47-year-old man presumed dead who was living in Lynn.

Maris Ile, who lived on Highgate in Lynn, has been missing since November last year, and police believe he has been murdered.

Their investigations lead them to search an allotment in North Lynn, which concluded on March 21.

Maris Ile, a Latvian national, was reported missing on November 23 last year. Picture: West Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police did not reply this week when the Lynn News asked if any further investigations will be taking place.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation after enquiries over time led them to believe he has come to harm.

Maris was reported missing on November 23 last year, and enquiries established he had not been seen or heard from since November 20.

A forensic tent and multiple police vehicles were seen at the North Lynn allotments in early March

He was a seasonal worker in the UK and regularly kept in touch with his family in Latvia.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of murder at addresses in Lynn, Norwich and Peterborough, but have since been released on bail.

A man and woman in their 50s were arrested in Lynn, a man in his 20s was arrested in Peterborough, and two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s, were arrested in Norwich.

All five suspects were taken into police custody, where they were being questioned.

Police were seen at the North Lynn allotments in early March. Picture: Rebekah Chilvers

They have now been released on bail until June 11.