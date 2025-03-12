Mystery surrounds the future of a historic Lynn pub amid rumours it has closed down yet again.

The Lattice House, which has had a turbulent recent history, has not been open for several weeks.

Notices were originally sent out to advise punters that it was temporarily closed due to an electrical fault - but a lack of communication since hints that the issue could be more permanent.

The Lattice House pub in Lynn

The Lynn News has attempted to contact staff and bosses at the pub, but have received no response.

It most recently reopened in July 2023 after being purchased by town businessman James Lee, and has continually proven popular with the addition of karaoke nights, quizzes and a food menu.

However, rumours online suggest there are financial issues at the venue which have contributed to the closure.

The curtains are currently closed at The Lattice House

The medieval pub closed down in August 2022 after its licensees opted to leave the business.

A number of faces have come and gone at the town centre spot in recent years, including award-winning chef and multi-site pub operator Geoff Jones in 2018.

The doors are closed - has The Lattice House shut down again?

In 2023, Mr Lee told the Lynn News he hoped to bring some much needed stability to the old building.