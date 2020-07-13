Nail salon owner 'on the phone until midnight' as King's Lynn business welcomes clients back

Although frustrated by the delayed reopening, a Lynn nail salon owner will be busy today after receiving plenty of bookings from her clients.

Scarlett Senter, whose salon is located on Nelson Street, said she was taking bookings on the phone until about midnight on Thursday after the government gave nail and beauty businesses the go ahead to reopen today.

On the delay, the artist said: "To be honest it was really frustrating, especially when hairdressers were first to open. I can't see the difference and I personally think they wanted hairdressers open so they could get their hair done.