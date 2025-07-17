Lynn’s hospital has added a new string to its bow after passing a rigorous assessment to become a designated teaching facility.

With the backing of the QEH trust board and key partners, the organisation will subsequently be adopting a new name - The Queen Elizabeth Teaching Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust.

This milestone marks formal recognition of the hospital’s commitment to education, research, and the development of future healthcare professionals, according to bosses.

The QEH has become a designated teaching hospital. Picture: QEH

It follows years of dedication by staff and the strength of partnerships across the health and education sectors.

“Becoming a teaching hospital is a proud achievement and a reflection of the culture of learning we are nurturing,” Chris Bown, interim executive managing director, said.

“It demonstrates our commitment to developing a highly skilled and supported workforce – one that is empowered to deliver the very best care.”

Chris Bown, interim executive managing director at the QEH

The new status is expected to enhance the hospital’s ability to attract and retain top talent, deepen academic partnerships, and foster a culture of continuous improvement across all services.

Dr Raj Shekhar, director of medical education at the QEH, said: “Achieving teaching hospital status is a significant milestone in our educational journey and a strong endorsement of the high-quality teaching and training consistently delivered by our medical education teams.

“This recognition affirms the excellence and rigorous standards upheld by our medical educators and is a testament to their enduring commitment to cultivating enriching educational settings for resident doctors, medical students and other learners.

“This designation further strengthens the QEH’s role as a centre of clinical and educational excellence, enhancing our partnerships with medical universities and training bodies as we continue to shape the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

Pippa Street, chief nurse at the hospital, added: “This recognition opens up even greater opportunities for clinical education and research – ultimately translating into better care and outcomes for our patients and communities.”

Helen Muncey, head of education, said: “This milestone acknowledges the outstanding work of our teams.

“As a teaching hospital, we will continue to deliver high-impact development programmes such as GROW (Guidance, Respect, Opportunities, Wellness), THRIVE (Transforming Healthcare, Reflection, Innovation, Values, Excellence), PREPARE (Pre-preceptorship Programme), and Caring with Kindness, ensuring staff at all levels have access to nationally recognised education and support.”