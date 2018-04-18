Narborough coffee morning boosts elderly care

A successful coffee morning raised £430 for the West Newton ward at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Chloe Howard and her family held the event in Narborough to offer some support for care in the elderly patient unit.

The event had a wide range of stalls and activities such as a ‘name the teddy’ stall, a prize stall and some homemade goodies for their customers to enjoy.

Chloe said: “I’d like to thank everyone who helped me on the day and all the people who came along to support the event. I think it is important that everywhere in the hospital is supported and I am keen to fundraise again.”

Ward matron Donna Snowden said: “We are very thankful for the support from Chloe and her family. We will be looking to put this money towards new activities and equipment for the ward.”