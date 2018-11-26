Narborough mum’s 'where are you Kangaroo' appeal to reunite son with 'best friend' toy

A West Norfolk mum is appealing for help to reunite her son, who has a rare genetic condition, with his best friend – a cuddly toy called Kangaroo.

Gilda Fawkes, of Narborough, was travelling with her 10-year-old son George via train from Lynn to Bath Spa on Friday, November 16 when the toy was lost.

Ms Fawkes said: “We are trying to set up a ‘where are you Kangaroo’ appeal, as that’s what he says every morning.”

George Fawkes with his toy Kangaroo. Picture: SUBMITTED. (5602437)

George, who has Floating-Harbor syndrome, is particularly attached to the toy as he has had it since he was born in Australia, where his father bought Kangaroo.

“They have been inseparable ever since, but on this occasion he got lost on the train between Bath and Bristol,” Ms Fawkes added.

“He’s been really quiet and not really been talking and he’s just been saying ‘have they found him yet mummy, is he still on the train’.

“He finds it hard to understand where Kangaroo is.”

The pair had been travelling to Bristol for one of George’s hospital appointments when the toy was lost.

“Lots of children lose their toys, especially cuddly toys, and it was just a really long journey that day across London,” Ms Fawkes said.

“I was so tired by the time we got on the train from London that I was struggling to keep my eyes open.”

George Fawkes with his toy Kangaroo. Picture: SUBMITTED. (5602441)

Ms Fawkes said on this occasion they took the train as she thought it would be an “adventure”.

She said George was “exhausted” by the time they arrived at London King’s Cross, and they had not brought his special needs buggy with them as it can be difficult to navigate it on the underground, so she had carried him in the underground station.

“I was really exhausted by the time we got to the last train,” she said.

George, who was excited to be sat next to the train window, had opened one of his bags and taken Kangaroo out while Ms Fawkes was asleep.

It was only when they got off the train at Bath Spa at about 3pm – a Great Western Railway service from London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads – that Ms Fawkes realised George no longer had Kangaroo.

“When we got off the train I knew he didn’t have him as there wasn’t the bulge in the bag and George said ‘I dropped him under my seat and forgot to tell you’.

“I could see he was quite nervous about it.”

George’s condition, which is characterised by global developmental delay, is so rare that there are only about 50 known cases worldwide.

George Fawkes with his toy Kangaroo. Picture: SUBMITTED. (5602439)

Ms Fawkes said George is just learning to read and to eat, as he has feeding difficulties.

“Because of George’s condition, we travel around a lot as he is seen by different children’s hospitals,” she added.

Ms Fawkes has been in contact with Great Western Railway regarding Kangaroo, who have said they will keep a “special look out” for him, but they receive thousands of items of lost property each day.

“We are trying to give it our best shot, he can’t have disappeared,” Ms Fawkes added.

Since Kangaroo has been lost, Ms Fawkes said George has been going to sleep with a piece of red fleece material that they were going to use to make Kangaroo an outfit to make him “stand out”.

She said: “Since he has lost Kangaroo he finds it difficult to express himself and feel confident.

“Kangaroo is kind of like a big friend. But he says it’s sad on planet Kangaroo, as he says we live on planet Kangaroo.”

Kangaroo looks a bit like a teddy, but is distinctive thanks to his boxing gloves, tail and George’s name sewn into the back of him.

Ms Fawkes said the family has offered a reward for Kangaroo’s safe return.

If you can help, email Ms Fawkes on gilda.fawkes@talk21.com.