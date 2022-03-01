A Downham woman has achieved her lifelong dream of seeing West Ham play as she battles a rare form of cancer.

Natalie Blandford,39, was diagnosed with stage four terminal sinus cancer earlier this year, after seeking medical advice for toothache.

Her Mum, Gill Blanford, has spoken of the "shocking" outcome for her daughter, after she was wrongly diagnosed and given antibiotics for an infection.

She said: "It was such a shock, we didn't expect it at all."

On Saturday, a special ladies football squad was formed to play the Blandford Cup, a fundraising match held at West Lynn Social Club.

Natalie has always had a passion for football, and in her younger years played on a ladies team called the Lynn Legends.

The Legends were reformed for the match, and won their game 2-1.

They played against Isle of Wight Team the Wight Eagles FC.

The game raised an impressive £1,610 and a Go Fund Me page has raised a further £6,718 for the cause.

Gill and Natalie's wife Connie, have been working overtime to help Natalie achieve her dreams, one of which was seeing West Ham play from the Royal Box.

The family set off to watch the game on Sunday, where they won against the Wolves 1-0.

Natalie and Connie recently wed, which was also on the 39-year-old's bucket list.

To donate to Natlie's page set up by her cousin Anne click here.

