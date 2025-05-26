A national health charity is calling on compassionate individuals in Lynn to step forward and lead a support group that has become a lifeline for residents living with lung conditions.

Asthma and Lung UK’s Breathe Easy support group in the town is searching for a new volunteer leader to guide its monthly in-person meetings and help continue the life-changing support it offers to those living with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchiectasis.

They meet on the last Monday of every month - or the following Monday if it falls on a Bank Holiday - at Gaywood Church Rooms, Gayton Road, between 1pm and 3.30pm.

The Asthma and Lung UK’s Breathe Easy Support Group supports so many residents across the UK. Picture: iStock

Sessions feature expert guest speakers, group discussions, and a welcoming environment for people to share experiences and support each other.

The network of Breathe Easy groups is funded in part by the People’s Postcode Lottery, and plays a vital role across the UK in providing practical advice, emotional support, and social connection for people who often feel isolated due to their health.

Now, the Lynn group needs a new leader - or co-leaders - to continue its mission.

Katie Papas, community digital engagement manager at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “The King’s Lynn group is a brilliant example of how community-led support can be life-changing.

“We’re looking for someone passionate and enthusiastic to help the group continue to thrive.

"You don’t need prior experience - just a few hours a month and a commitment to making a difference.”

The role can be shared between two or more people and includes full training and ongoing support.

The charity welcomes anyone interested in supporting others, whether they live with a lung condition, care for someone who does, or simply want to make a meaningful contribution to their local community.

To find out more about the role and how to get involved, visit asthmaandlung.org.uk or contact Asthma and Lung UK directly.