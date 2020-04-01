National charity provides food boxes to vulnerable families in King's Lynn

A national charity is working with community groups in Lynn to provide food boxes for vulnerable families that may be struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) is providing up to 5,000 food boxes nationwide to ensure the most vulnerable will have access to essential food items throughout the crisis, with the ambition of expanding this service across the UK.

The boxes have been packaged by volunteers, who are following strict social distancing measures as per the Government's advice, including packing two metres apart, wearing facemasks and gloves, sanitizing on entry and exit, and frequent handwashing.

Rapid Relief Team packing food boxes. Picture: SUBMITTED. (32786795)

The RRT’s food boxes are designed to bring relief to families or individuals in need, providing long life and easily served foods that can sustain a family for up to one week.

These boxes will be offered to families identified as being more vulnerable by local schools and will include key staple items such as tinned fruit and vegetables, tea bags, coffee, UHT Milk, cereal and spaghetti.

Rod Buckley, director at the Rapid Relief Team UK said: “At RRT, we are passionate about expressing our values of care and compassion while we serve those communities and individuals in times of need.

"In response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we are delighted to be able to offer our food boxes to families that need them the most.

“Our volunteers are committed to supporting the most vulnerable members of our society during this uncertain and difficult time and will continue to work closely with local schools, community groups and charities to make this possible.”

The RRT is a global charitable organisation made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, which is "committed to offering quality catering assistance and logistical support to charities and confronting some of humankind’s greatest challenges, including major incidents, terrorist attacks and natural disasters".

In the UK, the RRT team has experience supporting the emergency services during major incidents such as Whaley Bridge, the London Bridge attacks and Grenfell.

The charity also works with other organisations and services to help tackle homelessness, disability and engage with youth charities in the UK.