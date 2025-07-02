A healthcare worker, with more than 20 years’ experience in nursing and emergency care, is to lead a national forum.

Paul Marlow, who has led the resuscitation service at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for the last five years, has been appointed chair of the national Resuscitation Practitioner Forum (RPF).

This prestigious role recognises exceptional leadership, expertise and dedication to improving outcomes for patients experiencing cardiac arrest both in and outside of hospital.

Prestigious national forum appointment for Lynn hospital's Paul Marlow

The RPF is a key network that supports collaboration, innovation and the sharing of best practice among resuscitation practitioners across the UK, a hospital spokesperson said.

As chair, Paul will lead the forum in strengthening engagement, supporting education and research, and influencing the future of resuscitation practice.

Paul brings a wealth of experience to the role and is known across the hospital trust for his passion for high-quality training, commitment to clinical excellence and tireless advocacy for patient safety, the spokesperson added.

"It’s a real honour to be appointed chair of the Resuscitation Practitioner Forum. I’m excited to work with colleagues from across the UK to strengthen our collective voice, share ideas and contribute to the national direction of resuscitation care.

“I’m also proud to represent the QEH in this capacity – our team here has been incredibly supportive and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to grow as a practitioner and leader,” said Paul.

Pippa Street, chief nurse at the QEH, said: "We are thrilled for Paul and congratulate him on this significant achievement. Paul is an outstanding member of our clinical team, whose passion for improving patient care and empowering staff through education is truly inspirational.

“His appointment is a testament to his expertise and the respect he commands nationally. We’re extremely proud to see one of our own helping to shape the future of resuscitation practice across the UK."

Paul’s appointment reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to clinical leadership and innovation and highlights the vital role of resuscitation services in delivering safe, effective care for patients, the hospital said.