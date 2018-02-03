National president meets West Norfolk Rotarians

Rotarians from across West Norfolk met their national leader during a visit to one of the charities they support.

Peter Davey, pictured above with his wife Sandra and members of the King’s Lynn, Lynn Trinity and Downham clubs, visited West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled’s Magpie Centre base.

Keith Boyce, president of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn, second right, said: “Our club regularly monitors the needs of the centre to identify ways in which we can give it ongoing support.

“We are convinced that the centre’s work is of tremendous benefit to people of all ages and with a wide range of physical and learning disabilities.”

The group also met Buddy, a horse which was bought last year thanks to a Rotary donation.

Also pictured, from left, are Downham club treasurer Ray Starling and president Peter Williams, Peter Harris of the Lynn Trinity club, district governor Dorothy Pulsford-Harris, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled chairman Steve Chesney-Beales, yard assistant Megan Morgan, Geoff Cheney, Janis and Martin Bell and Marie Jackson, of the Lynn club. Picture: submitted