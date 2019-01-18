National TV crews have been parked up today (Friday, January 18) at the site of the collision involving the Duke of Edinburgh which happened yesterday afternoon on the A149 near Sandringham.

The crash, between Prince Philip's Landrover and a Kia, has brought the national spotlight to West Norfolk over the past couple of days.

The crash Scene at the Babingley Crossroads on the A149 which runs between King's Lynn and Hunstanton ..Media Broadcasting from the Scene, with Television Satellite Trucks parked at the crash site. (6606669)

This morning, police confirmed investigations are continuing following the crash, which happened shortly before 3pm at the junction of the B1439.

Two adults and a nine-month-old baby boy were travelling in the Kia and Philip, 97, was driving the Landrover.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee, while the passenger, a 45-year-old woman, sustained a broken wrist.

Both casualties were treated at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and were discharged last night.

Officers said the nine-month-old boy was uninjured.

A police spokeswoman said: "As is standard procedure with injury collisions, the incident will be investigated and any appropriate action taken.

"We are aware of the public interest in this case, however, as with any other investigation it would be inappropriate to speculate on the causes of the collision until an investigation is carried out."

The Duke was not injured in the collision, a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed yesterday.

They said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon.

"The Duke was not injured."

He was taken back to the Sandringham estate to be assessed by a doctor and was said to have been left shaken after his Landrover overturned.

Officers said both drivers were breath tested and provided negative readings.

An eye-witness contacted the Lynn News soon afterwards to say there were five police cars close to the West Newton turning, with officers combing the undergrowth.

A witness told Radio 4 this morning (Friday, January 18) that the Duke's Landrover rolled across the road due to the impact of the collision where it was left overturned in a ditch.

The witness said he helped the Duke out of the car and there was some blood on him.

He also said a baby was helped out from the Kia and the mother was in distress.

Among those reacting to the news was Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, who posted prayers on social media for the Duke and those in the Kia.

The Duke had previously not attended the Royal Family's Christmas church service, and was again absent for the first church service of the New Year at Sandringham on Sunday, January 6.

Prince William reportedly told wellwishers Prince Philip was "very well" despite his absence.

Norfolk County Council are in the process of considering lowering the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph on the A149.