National Youth Theatre to offer pop-up audition hope

Calling all talented young people - a pop-up audition from the National Youth Theatre is coming to Lynn that could change your life forever.

The NYT has nurtured such esteemed talents as Helen Mirren, Daniel Craig and Matt Smith and now its artistic director, a former pupil at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton, is launching a pop-up audition system here in West Norfolk.

Paul Roseby, who hails from Dersingham, said the auditions in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter were a chance for anybody who felt they had talent to impress.

Mr Roseby said that the NYT has already been to Lynn for workshops with some 30 local children but now aimed to widen its appeal.

National Youth Theatre auditions are open to everyone

He said: “This is a new initiative and we are trying it in King’s Lynn first.

“It is an open day of free auditions for people to show us what they have got ... it really is very much like recruitment for the X Factor, except we will aim to nurture not abuse the talent!”

He added: “It could be a speech or a song, something you have written yourself or anything that you can present to the team.

“We are looking for raw talent ... what’s the worst that can happen! Come and surprise us and entertain us.”

Mr Roseby said that if anyone was interested in developing backstage skills such as lighting, set design or stage managing they would also be welcome to bring down projects.

Anyone chosen from the open auditions would be eligible to take part in courses run in London by the NYT.

There are bursaries to help pay for these or they can be deferred until the person feels they have the wherewithal to take advantage of them.

National Youth Theatre's Paul Roseby. Photo credit & copyright: Helen Murray

Mr Roseby said: “I had support from the council in West Norfolk when I came down to the NYT. I know that is not available now but we are keen to reach out to areas such as West Norfolk to find people who would otherwise be overlooked.

“We run standard auditions in Norwich and 65 to 70 centres across the country but we are aware that getting to Norwich from a place like King’s Lynn may not be easy for many people to get on a bus or train.”

Auditions for the Summer 2019 Acting Programme is on Saturday, April 6, at 24 Broad Street, from 12 to 3pm.

Auditionees must be between 14 and 25 and are advised to get there early to register.