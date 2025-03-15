A Lynn art group’s latest exhibition all about plant power has launched just in time for spring.

GroundWork Gallery, based on Purfleet Street in town, has unveiled its latest art and environment exhibition, titled, Plant Power.

It was opened on Saturday, March 8 by renowned organic gardener Bob Flowerdew.

Bob Flowerdew opened the gallery

A spokesperson from Groundwork said: “This exhibition brings together international artists and scientists to explore the profound connections between people and plants through various media, including sculpture, photography, painting, digital art, and poetry.”

The exhibition has been curated by Barbara Howey, Veronica Sekules and the late Judith Tucker.

Plant Power highlights plants as both artistic subjects and agents of environmental change.

Harriet Tarlo reading at the opening Plant Power

Featured artists include Anna Dumitriu, Anne Geene, Deborah Gardner, Barbara Howey, Caroline Hyde-Brown, Raji Salan, Aindreas Scholz, Aurora Sciabarra, Judith Tucker, Harriet Tarlo, and Julie Tocqueville.

If you’ve passed by Lynn’s Custom House, you may have seen an AI garden being projected onto the historic building. This is also part of the Plant Power Exhibition and was made in collaboration with Anna Dumitriu and Alex May.

The exhibition also serves as a tribute to Judith Tucker, featuring her final painting, Viper’s Bugloss.

Bob Flowerdew reading at opening

Julie Tocqueville installing work

Custom House with Physic AI Garden

Deborah Gardner installing work for Plant Power

The exhibition is taking place until June 14. It is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm, entry is free.