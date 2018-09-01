NCS students support Break the Cycle

Emma Touraine with members of National Citizen Service's team one. (3791689)

A team of Lynn students have been supporting homeless and vulnerable people with donations of 16 bikes and almost £1,000.

The College of West Anglia students accepted the National Citizens Service’s (NCS) challenge and worked to ‘Break the Cycle’ and support those in West Norfolk who are in need of some help or guidance.

Break the Cycle is a scheme supported by The Purfleet Trust, which aims to provide bicycles for its clients to borrow to use to make it to appointments, volunteering opportunities and work.

Over the summer weeks, the three teams cycled miles on exercise bikes, sold cakes, painted faces and hosted tombolas to raise money to subsidies the bikes.

The Purfleet Trust’s chief executive, Paula Hall said: “The impressive result is a great boost to our scheme.

“We aimed to get 25 bikes as a start, thanks to NCS we have already well on our way to meeting our target.

“The other excellent aspect is that all these young people decided to support us because they were impressed by the work we do to get homeless people into employment.

“As well as supplying the bikes on loan we have a volunteer who will be running cycle safety and cycle maintenance sessions with clients.”

NCS team leader Ben Gore said: “We chose to support Break the Cycle after hearing about it from the trust, because it was so different from other charities and you can see the effect it will make in the community.”

Pictured above, Emma Touraine with members of National Citizen Service’s team one after a fundraising session. Picture: SUBMITTED.