Nearly 1,000 new props have been installed at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital - with even more set to be added.

The number of support props holding up the building’s deteriorating roof has significantly increased to2,482.

Staff have also revealed this total will rise to 3,397 in the coming months when current work is completed at the Windsor Ward.

The most recent increase follows work to install failsafes in the Castleacre Ward - and mean there are now more than four props for every bed in the hospital.

Liberal Democrat Norfolk county councillor Rob Colwell slammed what he deems to be a ‘disaster waiting to happen’, and has called on Government health bosses to take action to safeguard the roof.

He said: “Four posts per bed almost sounds luxury for a hospital, until you realise they are posts holding up a crumbling concrete ceiling that has been deemed a ‘risk to life’.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen. It is a national scandal that successive health ministers, four in 15 months, have not even bothered to replace dangerous roofs which put patients and staff at risk.

“They come and visit, stare at the ceiling, have a photo, go back to London, but do nothing.”

Cllr Colwell also urged the Government to apologise to staff who ‘for too long have worked in fear that the roof may collapse at any moment’.

The additional props have been added as part of a three-year rolling programme of work which started this year and will cost £90million.

Nichola Hunter, acting director of estates and facilities at the QEH, said: “We now have more than four times more props than beds – and are the most propped hospital in the country.”

When the Department of Health and Social Care was asked by the Lynn News to provide information on how it was tackling issues at the QEH, a spokesman cited an allocation of £750,000 made in June 2020 for critical infrastructure repairs.

They added: “We have received an expression of interest for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to become one of the remaining eight new hospital schemes to be announced. The selected hospitals will be announced later this year.”