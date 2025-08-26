Almost 80 new flats could be built as part of a £3.2million investment from the county council.

Norfolk County Council hopes to develop specialist housing for people 55 and over in South Wootton, which will be wheelchair accessible and close to the newly-built GP practice, shops and bus services.

Set to be discussed at a cabinet meeting next Monday, the homes, managed by Housing 21, would consist of 56 one-bed and 21 two-bed apartments, with care and support available on site.

The properties could be built in South Wootton

Cllr Alison Thomas, the authority’s cabinet member for adult services, said: “Research has demonstrated that independent living helps reduce falls and GP appointments as well as improves wellbeing, which ties in with the council’s priority to support residents to be independent, resilient and well.

“South Wootton independent living will provide more choice for individuals about how their housing and care needs are met as they grow older.”

This would be the sixth scheme delivered as part of the £29million Independent Living Programme, which was launched in 2018.

77 new independent living homes could be built in South Wootton. Picture: Google Maps

It aims to bring 1,135 affordable independent living homes across the county by 2028.

The council’s investment in West Norfolk would sit at £6million if the South Wootton plans go ahead, as Meadow Walk in Fakenham has already opened and construction is under way on schemes in Hunstanton and Swaffham, which are due to open in the next two years.