Plans to build 77 affordable homes on land next to a GP surgery have been approved.

Developer Medcentres is now set to create 56 one-bed and 21 two-bedroom flats on Edward Benefer Way. They will be built as a three-storey building, close to the St James Medical Practice.

The scheme will offer extra care accommodation for over-55s, and will be the third housing with care site in the borough.

Nearly 80 new flats will be built near the St James Medical Centre premises on Edward Benefer Way. Picture: Molly Nicholas

The flats will be accompanied by communal gardens, a visitor and staff car park, and external stores.

“This development will help deliver affordable housing provision to an area where there is a clear and identified need, currently being unmet by local supply and where there is unprecedented demand for this housing type,” a design and access statement submitted as part of the application said.

Meanwhile, a report from West Norfolk Council planning officers said: “Norfolk County Council has recognised a need for more independent living housing in the Lynn and West Norfolk district.

“The proposal provides 77 independent living apartments proposed for over 55s and would meet this recognised need.”

A Section 106 funding agreement was secured earlier this month, which will help provide community infrastructure and ensure the flats remain affordable.

The borough council subsequently greenlit the plans on September 19.