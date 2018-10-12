Necton parish church's bells chime once more after restoration

Necton vicar Rev Stephen Thorp, right, with the current Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham James on the Necton church tower (4715007)

With the bells ringing and the clock chiming the hours, Necton’s parish church can now be heard again as well as seen.

The clock chimes echoing from All Saints’ tower marked the final element of a restoration project spanning 10 years and costing around £300,000.

It has been a towering achievement and the Rector, the Rev Stephen Thorp, has watched it unfold.

He said:“In 2008, its five-yearly inspection showed the church tower was in a bad way. It was leaking water through the roof and causing serious damage inside the tower, including the bells. The cupola, the special lantern feature on the top, was so bad it could be felt moving and the parapet was so unsafe the bells could only be chimed rather than rung properly.”

Engineers lower the bells from the Necton church tower for restoration (4715401)

Restoration work started in 2010. With the tower scaffolded and looking like a skyscraper, major beams were replaced, the cupola re-leaded and specially designed measures taken to ensure rainwater drained away.

Funding came from grants, from English Heritage, villagers raised funds and the project won the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings Award in 2012.

Completion was marked with dedication by the Bishop of Norwich, a tower abseil and by recruiting a new team of bellringers in the hope the bells could be rung properly for the first time in 40 years. Then came the next blow.

“It became clear the bells needed a major overhaul or they would deteriorate beyond use, so we had to raise more money to restore them,” said Mr Thorp.

The bells were carefully removed last year and taken to experts in Somerset to have their headstocks replaced, be restored and retuned.

While they were away, the rotten and unsafe bell chamber floor was replaced by local carpenter Jan Churchill and friends.

Tower captain Helen Lewis takes a close look at the restored bells (4715313)

This all cost another £40,000 which again came from grant aid including the Norfolk-based Geoffrey Watling Charity, and with more help from village events.

The bells were returned this summer after 10 months. They were welcomed with a re-dedication service and a celebration weekend with another abseil from the tower.

But this is not quite the end of the story. The church clock was happily ticking away but had been unable to chime without the bells in place.

“When the bells came back they were differently positioned so the old hammer which the clock uses to strike on the bells would not work and that had to be replaced with a new one. Now it is back striking the hours again.

“I think we can safely say the tower has been restored from top to bottom and we are naturally grateful to all the hard work and efforts of villagers, friends and grant bodies which made it possible.

The church tower when it was covered by scaffolding (4715011)

“We say special thanks to the parochial church council and the congregation for their understanding, patience and generosity and our church tower captain, Helen Lewis, for her outstanding dedication and enthusiasm.”

Helen, who is also a churchwarden, is an enthusiastic and experienced bellringer and was delighted to get a new team together.

They are available for special occasions and will be part of a mass ring to mark the 100th anniversary of the Great War.

Helen said: “We have eight ringers at the moment. We practise every week and ring the bells for worship on the first and third Sundays every month.

“We have been told Necton church has the finest ring of six bells in Norfolk. They sound beautiful.”