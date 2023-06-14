Residents struggling to pay their bills will be offered support at a series of events in the coming months.

More dates have been added to West Norfolk Council’s ‘Beat Your Bills’ programme, with the primary focus being on locations in Lynn.

Two events have been penciled in at the Discovery Centre in North Lynn, in partnership with Freebridge, while two more are planned at Centre Point in Fairstead and the community centre in South Lynn.

The West Norfolk Council sessions aim to help people struggling with their bills. Picture: iStock

The roadshows aim to offer help on all aspects of the cost of living, such as information on how to access benefits, grants, discounts, and save money.

Mark Whitmore, the borough council’s assistant director for health, wellbeing and public protection, said: “The arrival of the warmer months is welcome for many people who are affected by the cost of living but that does not mean their financial difficulties are at an end.

“We want to reassure our residents that help is available and we want to make sure they know what they are entitled to and how to get it.”

The remaining events will be held across the borough on the following dates:

• Feltwell (village fete) – June 17, 10am-5pm

• King’s Lynn (Discovery Centre) – June 23, 10am-2pm

• King’s Lynn (Discovery Centre) – 30th June 30, 10am-2pm

• King’s Lynn (Centre Point) – July 5, 10am-2pm

• King’s Lynn (South Lynn Community Centre) – July 10, 10am-2pm

• Shouldham (village green) – July 21, 9am-4pm

• South Creake (village hall car park) – August 11, 9am-4pm

• Grimston (Hudson Fen recreation ground/park) – August 25, 9am-4pm

Residents can look on the borough council’s website for more information at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/costofliving.