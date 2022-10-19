Neighbours of a Lynn woman who was allegedly murdered by another woman have described hearing screaming and banging on the night in question, a court has been told.

Evidence has begun in the trial of Birute Klicneliene, 50, who has been charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte, who was also 50, at a house in Highgate on Easter weekend.

Ms Kalkerte was found with serious injuries at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she later died.

Police on the scene of the alleged murder at Highgate in King's Lynn

A post-mortem examination found that she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

The trial, which started at Lynn Crown Court yesterday, today heard that several neighbours in the Highgate area could hear screams on the evening of Friday, April 15.

One witness, Malcolm Hitchcock, said in a written statement read to the court that he heard a scream at about 10.30pm that night.

Police taped off the scene at Highgate

"I didn't note any words, just screaming," he said. "I heard screaming and shouting, which lasted a few minutes, and then it went quiet."

Mr Hitchcock said half an hour later, he could hear a woman talking to another neighbour downstairs.

The court also heard from Darren Curson, who said in a statement that he was only alerted to what was happening when a woman knocked on his door asking for help.

"I opened the door to find a woman holding her hand," he said. "She was crying and shouting 'help me'."

Having initially refused as he was looking after children, the woman said "please, please" and he agreed to go with her, Mr Curson added.

"As I got to the flat, there was another woman lying on the floor. When I saw her lying there, I dialled 999 asking for an ambulance without knowing what was going on."

Mr Curson said the woman stayed with him while he called for an ambulance, and, after paramedics had arrived, he went back home.

Meanwhile, John Dutton said in his statement that he had heard "a lot of slamming".

"I heard furniture being moved, it sounded like someone was dragging a cabinet around," he added.

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, North Lynn, denies murder.

The trial continues.