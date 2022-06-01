Gayton Brownies have a sleepover at Stories of Lynn
Published: 15:46, 01 June 2022
| Updated: 16:33, 01 June 2022
The 1st Gayton Brownies group have taken part in a sleepover at Stories of Lynn.
The group were involved in curating an exhibition on Monday, May 30 staying overnight until the next day.
Especially for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the display called Snories at Stories was demonstrated in the cafe area of Stories of Lynn at the Tourist Information Centre, on the Saturday Market Place.