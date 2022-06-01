The 1st Gayton Brownies group have taken part in a sleepover at Stories of Lynn.

The group were involved in curating an exhibition on Monday, May 30 staying overnight until the next day.

Especially for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the display called Snories at Stories was demonstrated in the cafe area of Stories of Lynn at the Tourist Information Centre, on the Saturday Market Place.

Gayton Brownies took part in a sleep over to complete their Queen's Platinum Jubilee exhibition at Stories of Lynn. Pictured in front: learning and engagement officer Rachael Williams with the 1st Gayton Brownies group.

The 1st Gayton Brownies group had a sleep over at Stories of Lynn. .MLNF-22MF5095

The display made by the 1st Gayton Brownies group at Stories of Lynn. MLNF-22MF5096