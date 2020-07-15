Home   News   Article

New £100k King's Lynn bathroom store set to open

By Allister Webb
Published: 07:00, 15 July 2020

A national bathroom retailer is to open a new store in Lynn this weekend.

Easy Bathrooms has spent more than £100,000 renovating premises at Campbells Meadow ready to begin trading this Saturday, July 18.

The showroom, where four jobs have been created, will display around 100 different designs and is due to be open seven days a week.

