Youngsters have been praised for their “great thoughtfulness” when coming up with the name for a major housing development.

The new 226-home scheme at Gaywood Parkway was named by King’s Lynn Academy students last year after a famous World War I veteran from the area.

Lovell housing developers had tasked the students with naming and creating a logo for the project, which is in partnership with West Norfolk Council.

The students took their inspiration from the world’s last-known WWI veteran Florence Green, from Lynn, who was a member of the Women’s Royal Air Force.

The development will have 226 two to four bedroom homes

Now, they have been commended for the passion they showed when doing so.

Florence’s death in 2012, at the age of 110, was thought to have been that of the last surviving veteran of the First World War from any country.

Bearing in mind what the students had suggested, Lovell and the borough council decided on the name ‘Florence Fields’.

Florence Green, died aged 101 in 2012 and was thought to be the World's last WWI veteran

Alan Fletcher, principal at King’s Lynn Academy, said: “The student sommissioners who took part in this project with Lovell worked incredibly hard, with great thoughtfulness, to create a name for the site that had connections to their local area.

“They worked brilliantly in their teams to research and develop a presentation which they carried out with great confidence and passion.

“The students are pleased that their work has been recognised in the name and the design for the new housing development, which reflects their pride in their local community.

“Two of the teams chose to focus on Florence Green and they were really touched to have received a letter from her family expressing their thanks for their hard work recognising Florence.

“As a school, we are so proud that their maturity, creativity and hard work have been recognised.”

The students named the project after WWI veteran Florence Green who lived in King's Lynn

Sasha Bainbridge, partnerships director at Lovell, added: “The students really impressed us with the research and creativity that they put into this project.

“The winning name took inspiration from the fields and natural beauty in the area, and pays tribute to the world's last-known WWI veteran, Florence Green.

“The confidence and maturity that the students at King’s Lynn Academy displayed was fantastic when they were presenting to us and they can’t wait to see the name and logo used across our sales and marketing materials for the new development.”

Not only were the students tasked with naming the development, they had to design a logo

James Grant, principal project manager at the borough council, described the development’s name as “a brilliant choice”.

He added: “The council hopes to work with the school throughout the build to educate students on construction, and to provide them with opportunities to learn about the local community and its heritage.

“The council also hopes that the area will help build a stronger local community, with those in the school watching the area grow and maybe even living there in the future.

“The council is excited to see the development take shape, and to see the benefits that it will bring to the local community. The development will provide new homes and will create jobs and opportunities for local people. It will also help to regenerate the area and make it a more attractive place to live, work, and visit.

“The council is grateful to King's Lynn Academy and Lovell for their hard work and dedication in making the Florence Fields development a reality.”