It is opening day for a new 24-hour casino in Lynn town centre.

Colourful balloons decorate the entrance to the Admiral Casino premises in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter, where the doors were officially thrown open this morning.

Ten bright, flashing screens advertising everything from new games to gambling advice are placed around the windows, with customers already spotted inside using the slot machines which were shipped in last week.

The new Admiral Casino has opened in Lynn's Vancouver Quarter

In the lead-up to the opening, passers-by were told that Lynn has “hit the jackpot” with the new adult gaming centre - which is the latest 24-hour casino operating in the town, joining two nearby Merkur Slots premises.

When people scan a QR code at the new Admiral Casino, they are taken to a website urging them to sign up to a £2,500 “cash launch party giveaway”.

People are also offered with deals such as up to 300 free spins, £10,000 cash giveaways, and a ‘tournament month’. Unspecified terms and conditions apply to all of these.

The growing number of similar businesses has led to widespread concern this year, with West Norfolk borough councillors agreeing to clamp down on gambling companies after becoming “dismayed” at the number of slot machine sites opening.