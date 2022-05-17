New £25 million revamp plan for King's Lynn estate unveiled

A social housing provider has today unveiled new plans for the final, £25 million, transformation of a Lynn housing estate.

Officials say dozens of new homes, built to net zero carbon standards, will be part of the latest redevelopment of the Hillington Square site.

Plans may be submitted as early as this summer and it is hoped that the work could be completed as early as 2025.

New multi-million pound plans for the redevelopment of Lynn's Hillington Square have been unveiled (56685200)

The new proposals mark the final stage of the project to revamp the estate, where regeneration work has been taking place for much of the last decade.

Freebridge Community Housing, which owns the site, says two blocks, Vicarage and Farrow House, will be refurbished, while three others – Aitken, Chestnut and Norris Houses – would be redeveloped, along with the Providence Street Community Centre.

In all, 70 new homes would be built as part of the scheme, with 26 others refurbished.

Freebridge Community Housing unveils plans for a further Â£25 million investment at Hillington Square King's Lynn..Vicarage House. (56676869)

And the organisation says it is exploring infrastructure such as heat recovery systems, as well as insulation and ground source heat pumps to make the new properties meet future homes environmental standards.

Freebridge chief executive, Anita Jones, said: “The current residential blocks and Community Centre are tired and need replacing.

“Our proposals will deliver the new, affordable homes that King’s Lynn needs and we encourage members of the community to take part in our consultation events.

“Alongside the homes we are also proposing a range of community uses.

Consultation events will take place at the Providence Street Community Centre next week.

“We will be working with our current clients who provide services from the Community Centre and reaching out to other new potential providers to ensure that as much as possible we can shape our proposals around their requirements.”

A special project website has been set up at https://friendsofhillingtonsquare.co.uk.

And members of the public will be able to sign up via that site to a virtual presentation and question and answer session, which are scheduled for next Wednesday, May 25, between 6 and 7pm.

Freebridge Community Housing unveils plans for a further Â£25 million investment at Hillington Square King's Lynn..Aitken House. (56676866)

Two in-person consultation events are then set to be held at the Providence Street Community Centre on Thursday, May 26, from 3.30 to 7.30pm, and on Saturday, May 28, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

A survey has also been opened via the project website and will continue until Monday, May 30.

Printed copies of consultation materials can also be obtained by emailing sgregory@conciliocomms.com or phoning 0800 9949322. Questions can also be submitted via those methods.

Freebridge Community Housing unveils plans for a further Â£25 million investment at Hillington Square King's Lynn..Farrow House. (56676870)

Freebridge says it is contacting more than 1400 members of the community encouraging them to participate in the process and a further round of consultations will also take place before formal plans are submitted to West Norfolk Council.

Work on the refurbishment of Vicarage House and Farrow House could begin as early as this summer, subject to the remaining residents being rehoused and agreement being reached with leaseholders.

A formal planning application is likely to be submitted in August or September. If it is approved, demolition work on the other blocks is likely to begin early in the New Year.

More than a decade has now passed since Freebridge first teamed up with designers Wayne and Gerardine Hemingway on shaping a new future for Hillington Square.

The operator said: “The design of the final stages remains influenced by the Hemingway concepts and our architects are the same firm.

“We retain our ambition to make this a landmark in King’s Lynn through the exceptional architectural planning.”

A previous attempt to redevelop many of the blocks covered by today’s plans was rejected by West Norfolk Council in July last year.