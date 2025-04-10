Drivers in Lynn can now purchase and service their cars in “true Scandinavian style” after the opening of a new £3.5million store.

Work is complete at the new Volvo Holden store on Bergen Way in the North Lynn Industrial Estate, which opened its doors to the community this week.

The new site completes a relocation from the retailer’s former home on Downham Road in Crimplesham, which was previously known as Hylton Gott.

The new Volvo Holden store on Bergen Way, in the North Lynn Industrial Estate

The new showroom features a lounge area, complete with Scandinavian furniture. Customers have the option to relax while their car is looked after or work while they wait, thanks to complimentary Wi-Fi and a relaxed office space.

The new retail centre also features an interior viewing window that allows customers to see all activity in the workshops.

The site also features a number of electric charging points for both plug-in hybrid and fully electric models.

Jeremy Trett, general manager at Holden Volvo, said: “The doors are finally open, and we are so excited to be starting this new chapter for the Holden Group.

“We’re incredibly proud to be supporting Volvo’s mission towards sustainability with our carefully designed showroom.

“This is a significant investment for us, and we’ve put a lot of work into creating the perfect space in which customers can feel relaxed and comfortable.

“It is a real pleasure to welcome existing and new guests to our new home to discuss all their motoring needs and the future of electrification.”