A new £3.5million garage is due to open in Lynn later this year as a company strives to be more sustainable and offer its customers a “comfortable “ experience.

Holden Volvo will be moving from its premises on Downham Road between Bexwell and Crimplesham to the North Lynn Industrial Estate on Bergen Way.

The exact opening date of the garage is currently unknown, but it is expected Volvo will be opening its doors to customers in its new premises later this year.

An impression of how the new Volvo store will look once complete

The company aims to be sustainable and has an ambition of having 90-100% of its sales to be electric cars by 2030.

The store will feature a lounge area with “luxurious Scandinavian furniture” and free Wi-Fi.

Martyn Webb, managing director of Holden Group Volvo, said: “We are excited to start this new chapter of Holden Volvo as we prepare to open the doors to our brand-new home later this year.

“We’re incredibly proud to be supporting Volvo’s mission towards sustainability with our carefully designed showrooms. This is a truly significant investment for us, and we’ve put a lot of work into creating the perfect space in which customers can feel relaxed and comfortable.

“We have also incorporated the latest eco-friendly technology to make sure we are being consciously sustainable in all areas.

“It will be a pleasure to welcome existing customers and new guests to our new home to discuss all their motoring needs.”

The retailer’s new home will also feature a number of electric charging points for both plug-in hybrid and fully electric models.

The new car showroom will display the latest range of cars as well as a range if approved used cars.

The Volvo Personal Service sees the same technician liaising with the customer from the point of booking right through to explaining the services – which they themselves have carried out. Two technicians work together on each car, reducing the time it takes for the service to be fulfilled.