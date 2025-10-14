The £5.3million invested in a storm tank to improve flood resilience at Anglian Water’s Lynn Recycling Centre has been welcomed.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild MP has celebrated the equipment, and recently visited the centre to see it for himself.

The storm water tank will be able to hold excess water during heavy rainfall until it can be treated and returned safely back into the environment.

James Wild tours Anglian Water's Lynn Recycling Centre

The site is now able to capture more than five million litres of rainwater - nearly enough to fill two and quarter Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Welcomed by site manager Sarah Spencer and regional engagement advisor Emily Linsdell, Mr Wild toured the facility, moving through the main stages of the recycling process - including intake, separation, aeration, anaerobic digestion, and thermal treatment.

During the visit, the MP also explored in more detail how he can best support the facility and Anglian Water’s broader regional investment programme.

He discussed the £1billion allocated to reducing storm overflow discharges, alongside planned upgrades to water quality monitoring, treatment capacity, and other infrastructure designed to ensure communities across the region are effectively served.

"Visiting Anglian Water's Lynn facility offered a detailed insight into the scale and sophistication of its modern water management operations,” Mr Wild said.

“The new storm tank provides essential protection for our community against increasingly unpredictable weather, and I was particularly interested to see how the site generates renewable energy and recycles waste into useful products for local agriculture.

“Having campaign for action to tackle pollution, I welcome Anglian Water's investment programme including £1billion focused on storm overflow improvements, and will continue working to ensure that North West Norfolk benefits fully from these vital upgrades."

Ms Linsdell added: “We’re seeing more extreme weather events in our region - and we know this is only going to continue as our climate continues to change, so we need our network and water recycling centres to be prepared to meet this challenge.

“We also know that reducing spills and pollutions is the number one thing our customers care about, which is why we are tackling storm overflow spills with £1billion of funding being ploughed into tackling the issue from every angle - including this scheme at Lynn WRC.”