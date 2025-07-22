Lynn is set to become more accessible to people who need specialist toilet facilities.

West Norfolk Council has installed a changing places toilet next to the St James multi-storey car park - and this will be complemented by a second toilet in the new Multi-User Community Hub when it opens on New Conduit Street.

The borough council’s cabinet member for people and communities, Cllr Jo Rust, said: “Changing places toilets are vital for people with a range of disabilities, whose needs cannot be met by a standard accessible toilet.

Inside the new changing places toilet. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“We’d like to think that all the borough’s residents can come into Lynn and shop, or enjoy the fantastic programme of events we put on. This includes people with additional needs and their carers, and parents of children with additional needs who want to be able to bring their children to the town centre.

“Making sure that we have the right facilities for people to be able to do this is one of the ways that the council can deliver on its commitment to supporting the communities of the borough.”

A changing places toilet differs from a standard accessible toilet in several ways. It is much bigger to allow space for carers or assistants, and includes an adjustable changing bench and a hoist.

The toilet has been constructed next to the St James multi-storey car park. Picture: West Norfolk Council

It is hoped that locating it next to the multi-storey car park will have several advantages, as it will be close to transport links, leisure facilities and town centre shops.

The £76,000 facility is jointly funded by the borough council and the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The toilet includes an adjustable changing bench and a hoist. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The toilet is now open.