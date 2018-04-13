New activity tees up for Downham Market’s annual sport event

Downham Games is ‘putt-ing’ a new activity on its growing line-up for this year, in the hope of introducing the sport to more people.

Organisers have teamed up with members of Ryston Park Golf Club to offer taster sessions at the event in June.

Peter Lunt, golf professional and coach, hopes the event will encourage more young people to join the club.

Mr Lunt said: “At the moment Ryston has a lot of senior members, ladies and men, but very few young people and I am looking forward to the opportunity to meet visitors at the games and talk to them about golf.

“We will have some promotional vouchers for the club to hand out as prizes on the day and we hope that whoever wins them will come and take a look at our superb facilities which include a nine-hole golf course and club house offering drinks and food.”

Downham Games organiser Frances Rayner said she is pleased to have a new activity at the event.

She commented: “We are always looking for fresh ideas and opportunities for our visitors and this is one that I think everyone, no matter what age, will enjoy.

“It’s also a great opportunity for the club to demonstrate to the public what they have to offer and to promote themselves so it really does feel like a good opportunity all round.”

This year’s games is on Sunday, June 10 at Memorial Fields and will start with a warm-up for the athletics competition at 10.45am.

Taster sessions and the athletics event will run between 11am and 1pm followed by an arena display where people can join in with various fitness classes.

Downham Games is free to take part in, apart from the athletics event, which is £1 for those aged 16 and under, and £2 for those aged over 17.

For more information, or to get involved, contact Mrs Rayner on 07802 448836 or francesrayner68@gmail.com.

You can also keep up-to-date via the Downham Games Facebook page.