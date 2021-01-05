Freebridge Community Housing have announced a new appointment to their leadership team this week.

Graham Wilson has joined the organisation as director of assets.

Freebridge have said he has many years’ experience operating at a senior level in asset management across a number of industry sectors including social housing, energy, rail, leisure and not-for-profit charities.

Graham Wilson has joined Freebridge's leadership team. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mr Wilson said: “I am very excited about the opportunity to join the Freebridge family, to help them further develop their long-term asset management strategy.

"Throughout the next year and beyond, I’ll be working with my team to make efforts to ensure that we provide a service to our customers that is second to none.”

Anita Jones, Freebridge chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Graham on board to strengthen our leadership team further. As we start working on our plan for Freebridge’s next five years his experience, understanding and expertise will be vital in ensuring that we become the best provider of good quality housing that we can be.”