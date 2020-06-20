New addition to King's Lynn charity team to provide more help to bereaved children

A Lynn-based charity will provide more support with education and personal development to its beneficiaries after a new addition to its team.

Scotty's Little Soldiers said it identified the need for more support, and thanks to funding from the Veterans' Foundation and BFBS The Big Salute, Emma Peppercorn has joined the team to provide this extra level of support.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing disruption to education, Emma's arrival is timely. She will be on hand to offer support to the Scotty members that have been most affected.