New addition to King's Lynn market after lockdown start-up

What started out as a lockdown delivery service has turned into a long-term venture for a 35-year-old trader.

Nathaniel Humphreys began selling fresh fruit and veg to vulnerable people self-isolating during lockdown.

Having successfully set up his PYO Fruit and Veg Bags stall in Holbeach and March, Mr Humphreys has been trading at Lynn’s market for the last couple of weeks.

PYO Fruit and Veg Bags set up in Lynn. Picture: SUBMITTED

As the name of the business suggests, customers are able to pick their own fruit and veg after hand sanitising as per the style of a supermarket.

The produce is locally sourced and also includes honey from Wisbech, jams and preservatives from March, and soon to be bread from Lynn.

Mr Humphreys said the first two trading days at Lynn have been slow compared to Holbeach on a Thursday and March on a Saturday.

Nathaniel Humphreys of PYO Fruit and Veg. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Wisbech resident said: “People know about Lynn market, years ago it was one of the best with lots of selection. As the economic climate has changed with more out of town shops, the market has slowly died.

“But there could be a resurgence and as more people come down, the selection of stalls will grow. It just needs a bit of a kick and push in the right direction.”

Mr Humphreys runs another company, CF Fundraising, on behalf of the Wildlife Trust. As this slowed down during lockdown, the businessman set up his fruit and veg service to “keep myself busy and help people.”

PYO Fruit and Veg stall

He is initially working on the Lynn stall on his own, but he will soon be joined by a friend.

“The amazing thing is I had never been involved with fruit and veg at all before lockdown,” Mr Humphreys said. “The idea was to help local people.”

He continued: “What we are finding is that people really appreciate the quality and how the produce is fresh and local.”

PYO Fruit and Veg stall. Pictures: SUBMITTED

The stall is set up in Lynn from 7.30am to 2pm on Tuesdays.