New business BeU Aesthetics launches in King's Lynn
Experienced theatre nurse Sutha Bausbacher has launched a new business in Lynn offering a wide range of aesthetic treatments.
Sutha, who still works at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and in Harley Street, London, has moved from a nearby beauty salon to run her very own clinic at St Ann’s House.
She launched her business, called BeU Aesthetics, on Saturday, August 3, when invited guests were able to see the range of services she offers.
These include derma fillers on, for example, lips and cheeks, wrinkle relaxing injections, advanced skincare treatments, non-surgical facelifts, glow peels and body contouring.
She said: “I want to give women confidence. Everyone is getting older, but you can still get older, with a glamorous look.
“It’s not going to change who you are, but to like yourself better. That’s the reason for the name of the business, BeU. I want people to know they can just be themselves.
“I would thank all my friends who have helped me on my way to setting up my own business.
“I would also like to thank King’s Ely and Wisbech Grammar schools, where my children are educated, who have shown me great support, too.”
BeU Aesthetics is open every day, except Tuesday and Thursdays.
Bookings can be made on her website www.beuaesthetics.co.uk or you can contact Sutha on 07943 593168 or send an email to sutha@beuaesthetics.co.uk
