A new Aldi store could be coming to Lynn under the supermarket’s plans to expand across the country.

Residents already benefit from the existing store at Queen Mary Road in Gaywood, but could soon have another to choose from.

Aldi bosses are investing £1.4billion over the next two years to increase their number of locations, having opened their 1,000th UK store earlier this month.

The existing Aldi store on Queen Mary Road, Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

Now, they have confirmed that Lynn is one of the prime locations they are scouting for potential business.

They are searching for freehold town centre, edge-of-centre and retail park sites which are suitable for property development – particularly those which can accommodate 20,000 square foot stores with around 100 parking spaces.

Aldi’s ideal locations would also be situated close to “a main road with good visibility and access”.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.

“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”