The borough council is welcoming in the new allergen labelling law which will provide extra protection for people in Lynn and West Norfolk with a food allergy, intolerance or coeliac disease.

The changes mean that from 1 October, these people will be able to make safer choices about the food they buy.

The changes, also known as Natasha’s Law, requires businesses to label all food known as prepacked for direct sale.

The labelling will require the name of the food and a full list of ingredients, with any of the 14 Allergens emphasised in the list.

The allergen law was introduced following the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died after eating a pre-packaged baguette which at the time did not require ingredients labelling.

Emily Miles, Food Standards Agency Chief Executive, said: “This new allergen law is a huge step in helping to improve the quality of life for around 2 million people living with food allergies in the UK.

“If these changes drive down the number of hospital admissions caused by food allergies, which has tripled over the last thirty years, and prevent further tragic deaths such as Natasha’s, that can only be a positive thing.

"I understand how difficult the past 18 months have been for food businesses, and I am grateful for the effort that so many have made to prepare for the changes.”

The type of food which will now need full labelling includes ‘grab and go’ foods that are prepacked such as sandwiches, salads and fast food. The food must have been packaged on the same site it is sold before a customer selects or orders it.

The FSA has been supporting businesses to prepare for the changes for over a year, with tools to help them understand which products are covered by the new rules, labelling guidance and sector-specific advice available on their website.

Councillor Paul Kunes, Cabinet member for Environment at the borough council, said: “Our environmental health officers will be responsible for enforcing this new law, and we will aim to work with food businesses in these early stages to ensure they fully understand the allergen labelling changes and are compliant in delivering them.”

The FSA is also encouraging consumers to make their allergies known to food business staff. This message was highlighted in our #SpeakUpForAllergies campaign earlier this year which encouraged young people to always speak about their allergies when ordering food.

More details and a list of top tips for safely buying takeaway food is available on the FSA website.