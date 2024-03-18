Patients at Lynn’s hospital are now able to see their hospital referrals and appointments at the touch of a button via the new NHS app.

Staff hope this will provide those staying at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a simple and secure way to access a range of services on any smart phone or device.

The trust joins Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals in going live with the NHS app, which aims to support a smoother experience for patients, giving them a single place to access their appointment letters and make changes to their upcoming care.

Patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn can benefit from the new NHS app

People can use it to quickly access appointments, appointment letters and clinical information, and have a single point of contact for each appointment.

In addition, the new portal supports the trust’s environmental ambitions by reducing the number of paper letters sent out – reducing the hospital’s carbon footprint.

Kerry Broome, deputy chief operating officer at the QEH, said: “This is great news for patients as it will allow them to take control of their health appointments and communications in one single place.

“It will also help them to feel supported while waiting for their hospital appointment or treatment.

“Providing the best of care to our patients is a key priority for us and the NHS app will allow patients to manage their healthcare appointments and control who they share information with at all times.”

The NHS app is available on iOS and Android. Patients can find out more information by visiting https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-app/

Got a story? Email kris.johnston@iliffepublishing.co.uk