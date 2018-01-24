New application aims to extend permission for Swaffham housing plan

Developers could be given more time to build new homes on the site of a former Swaffham ground maintenance depot.

Planning permission was granted for five homes at the old NCS premises on Brandon Road nearly three years ago.

But, with the current consent due to expire in May, the applicant, Norse Commercial Services has submitted a fresh application to Breckland Council for the site.

Documents submitted by the applicant said: “Due to the re-organisation of the service the depot is surplus to their requirements, the buildings have now been removed and the site is vacant.

“This application is to allow the timescale to implement the permission to be extended for any future purchaser of the site.”