Two successful events were held at a college to strengthen the apprenticeship pipeline.

The first of the two events was held at the College of West Anglia’s Lynn campus and took the form of an employer’s brunch. It offered businesses a chance to enjoy a light breakfast and learn more about how holding apprenticeships can benefit their organisations.

The employers had the opportunity to explore apprenticeships and how they can build a skilled, future-ready workforce, understand funding options, and develop tailored training pathways.

The employer brunch presented the opportunity to raise awareness surrounding apprenticeships

Jo Rust, cabinet member for people and communities at West Norfolk Council, said: “It’s been an interesting event talking to employers who are really struggling to get the skills and qualifications for their staff that they need.

“So, coming together today with the DWP and other departments in the college, we are hoping that we’re going to be able to fill some of those gaps that are so desperately needed and help raise the aspirations and attainments of the local people in our community.”

The apprenticeship advisor at the College of West Anglia, Andrea James, added: “Businesses have come together today to network with the apprenticeship team, to find out how we can support them better with future apprentices. It’s been a great event and the first of many.”

Members of the public engaged in conversations with the CWA apprenticeship team

The second event was an apprenticeship drop-in session, open to members of the general public, eager to find out about apprenticeship routes into a wide range of industries such as engineering, construction, healthcare, hairdressing and digital and business support.

Visitors had the chance to speak directly to the college’s apprenticeship team, find out about vacancies and receive one-to-one advice on how to apply.

Apprenticeship engagement lead at the College of West Anglia, Alison Rudd, said: “It’s been a fantastic event where members of the local community are able to drop in and gain valuable information and advice on next steps in applying for apprenticeship courses.”

Reporting by Mollie Lemmon