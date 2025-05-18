A Lynn gallery is opening a new art space showcasing work from more than 50 independent artists with diverse styles and techniques.

Chequer House Gallery, which opened in King Street in December, will host a myriad of high-quality work, available to purchase from the end of May.

It will include paintings, prints, ceramics, photographs and sculptures in a variety of mediums including oil paint, acrylic paint, textiles, wax, ink, stoneware, resin and even hundreds and thousands!

Autumn Avenue by Samuel Thomas

Chequer House manager Kim Miller said: “We are very excited to bring this new art space to Chequer House. This gallery will include both up and coming and professional artists and will be permanent. I hope there is something for everyone and for all budgets.”

The new space will also feature a reading room and shop selling handmade gifts featuring glassworks, wooden bowls, cards, browser art and framed prints.

The Reading Room will be a peaceful place to sit and peruse the eclectic collection of books on display ranging from antique novels to autobiographies.

Gallery coordinator Jackie Kitch added: “This is going to be a fabulous place for art lovers. Not only is the art exceptional and at such a varied range but I believe this is going to be an incredibly popular place for Norfolk, culturally, aesthetically and recreationally.”

The new gallery will have an open day on Saturday, May 31, and will then be open daily from Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm.

The gallery hopes to become an “exciting cultural hub in the heart of Lynn”. In the summer it will be involved in the King’s Lynn Festival with a ‘Revelation’ exhibition from July 9 to 27.

Find out more at: chequerhousegallery.co.uk