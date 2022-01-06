Residents are being encouraged to have their say about new outdoor artwork that will arrive in Lynn in winter 2022.

The EXPERIENCE project at Norfolk County Council is commissioning a series of dynamic new artworks to form the Norfolk Way Art Trail, an exciting outdoor public art trail spanning 250 miles of Norfolk, including Boal Quay in Lynn.

Concepts for the new feature have been designed by four artists.

Feathership by Annabel McCourt & Adrian Riley (54115161)

Lynn was one of only 4 medieval Hanse towns in the UK.

During the 14th century, Lynn ranked as England’s most important port with two rare Hanseatic League warehouses still in existence.

The contemporary artwork, which includes a solar powered rainbow beacon, an illuminated nine metre sculpture, a feather inspired design and an intricate platform with seating will celebrate Lynn's rich maritime history.

IRIS - The Messenger by Mathias Gmachl & Roosa Tulvio (54115164)

St Margaret’s Church was once lit with whale-oil lamps and Blubber House Creek, where whale blubber and bones were processed, sits at the entrance to the town.

Residents have until midnight on January 11 to select their favourite and the selected artwork will be announced on the January 25.

Lynn Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, Heritage and Culture Champion at the council said: “When we walk into our parks and open spaces it’s good for our health and wellbeing.

Rainbow Beacon by Bits to Atoms / Guillaume Crédoz (54115170)

"If there’s a special piece of art structure for people to view at Boal Quay, learn about, and possibly tell the story of Lynn then it encourages people to take more of an interest.”

This initiative is funded by EXPERIENCE a €23.3 million project co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund through the Interreg France (Channel) England Programme.

Led by Norfolk County Council, it aims to deliver innovative and sustainable growth via a new tourism strategy.

Plain Sight by Matt Wreglesworth (54115167)

The four shortlisted submissions for Boal Quay can be viewed at norfolkwayarttrail.co.uk.