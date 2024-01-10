Several pieces of new public art look set to be installed in a bid to “enhance the welcome” for people arriving in Lynn.

The public art, which will enhance a route from Lynn’s railway station to the river, was designed with input from local schoolchildren.

The art will include a piece of work at the railway station that centres on a design of two 8ft panels imprinted with split feathers which pay homage to the Norfolk tradition of travellers splitting the Grey Goose Feather.

A proposed vision for what the railway station artwork could look like (pictured centre, outside main entrance)

The location of this piece at the station has been chosen to build on this history and convey welcome, friendship, and assistance.

The artwork will see the two split feathers line up and match together, meaning that as passers-by stand in the correct position, the two halves of the feather will align to form the complete feather.

The piece has been designed with pupils from Eastgate Academy and St Michael's Church of England Academy, who have devised a contemporary secret code for the artwork, further reflecting its historical inspiration.

Eastgate Academy pupils with Cllr Michael de Whalley

Meanwhile, an additional piece of artwork will soon be found at St James’ Swimming Pool themed around the changing shape of Lynn over the centuries, as illustrated by the River Great Ouse and inspired by a map from 1588.

Also in two parts, this piece will form one artwork that, when viewed from the right spot, will give the impression of moving water.

This piece also includes a Shakespeare quote from Richard II.

Richard II has firm links to Lynn, as not only did several local families feature in the play in 1386, the town also loaned £100 to him – the fifth largest loan made by an urban centre at the time.

Eastgate Academy youngsters played an important role

The artworks have been designed by Adrian Riley and Annabel McCourt, who were appointed following a competitive commissioning process and are being carried out as part of the Lynn Town Deal-funded Rail to River project.

This project will maximise the experience for people arriving at the railway station, a main entrance point into the town, and create an appealing route from here towards the river.

A key aim of the project is to create a better connection between the riverside and the town and highlight the riverside area to visitors as they arrive into Lynn, encouraging footfall into this part of town.

Eastgate Academy pupils who helped to design pieces of artwork

Cllr Simon Ring, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for tourism, events and marketing, believes the new public artworks will not only enhance the welcome and experience for people arriving at the railway station, but they will also kick-start the beginning of an art trail.

“The artworks have been carefully and respectfully designed to reflect aspects of our heritage, with the goose feathers creating a visual monument to a local tradition,” he said.

Improvements have already been carried out as part of the project, including new benches, fingerpost signage, and a digital sign that has recently been installed at the station to promote events and activities to people coming into Lynn.

The proposed swimming pool artwork at a 1:50 scale

And in the coming months, further work is planned – with a new arch at the entrance to Purfleet Street set to be created.

The arch has also been designed with the engagement of local children who have played an instrumental role in the ‘ecology’ themed design that includes leaves, a theme that will be carried through to the pop-ups that will be coming soon to the area.

Cllr Ring added: “And, it is great that young people have played a part in shaping the plans, adding their ideas and creativity to these two really striking and attractive designs.

A close-up mock design of what the railway station wings will look like

“Together with the improvements that have already taken place through the project, and with the further work planned for the coming months, we will be able to clearly see the difference the investment is making for King’s Lynn.”

The Towns Fund investment in the whole Rail to River project and all of the improvements is £245,000.

The new public artworks are expected to be installed at St James Swimming Pool in February, followed by at the railway in early spring.

Harrison McNaught, the Lynn Town Deal board’s champion for the Rail to River project, said there is a fantastic opportunity to improve the appeal and accessibility of different sites and locations in the town centre.

“With improvements such as the finger post signs and the new digital sign, we are making it easier for people to come in and enjoy all that King’s Lynn has to offer,” he said.

“Now, with the engaging and inspiring new artwork, we have the chance to make a key route more attractive, and convey aspects of our local history.

“I am looking forward to seeing the artworks installed this year along with the other improvements that we will be delivering as part of this project that will add to people’s experiences of our town centre.”