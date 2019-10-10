King's Lynn's new restaurant Halo Halo offers Asian fusion street food
Published: 17:00, 10 October 2019
The flavours of Asia have been brought to Lynn's Norfolk Street with the launch of new restaurant by a family with long-standing links with the town.
The Ilyaz family opened Halo Halo Street Food two weeks ago offering a selection of dishes inspired by Thai, Filipino and Chinese cuisine.
The restaurant at 42 Norfolk Street is owned and managed by Mohammed Ilyaz with his wife, Laila, who is the chef.