Plans to open a new bar and live music venue in a nightlife hot spot have been submitted.

While details remain scarce, the proposals would see the former pre-loved clothing store at 105 Norfolk Street in Lynn converted.

The premises were recently sold, with the windows currently white-washed to prevent people seeing in.

The former clothing store at 105 Norfolk Street could be turned into a bar and live music venue. Picture: Kris Johnston

The planning application was only submitted to West Norfolk Council on Friday and no documents have been submitted yet, so the new owner remains unclear.

However, the application says they hope to receive permission for the “use of premises as bar and live music venue including link extension and associated alterations”.

The business previously offered second-hand clothing and accessories for men and women.

The windows are currently white-washed. Picture: Kris Johnston

It was marketed at £165,000, with advertisements saying both the ground and first floors come with the property.

The upper floors were previously granted planning permission for a first floor flat, but this has now expired.

Norfolk Street is already Lynn’s main nightlife hot spot, with popular venues including the Rewind nightclub, Dr Thirsty’s, and The Eagle pub.